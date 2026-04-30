Dhanush's 'Kara' hits theaters today, draws crowds, lands Netflix deal
Entertainment
Dhanush's latest film Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, hit theaters today and is already drawing big crowds, even on a weekday.
The action-packed thriller features Dhanush in an intense role that's getting people talking.
Netflix has picked up the streaming rights, so you'll be able to catch it online after its run in cinemas.
'Kara' follows Karasaami during Gulf war
Set during the Gulf War of the early 1990s, Kara follows Karasaami as he dives into crime to protect his family.
The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar, with music by G V Prakash Kumar and visuals from Theni Eswar.
After theaters, Kara will drop on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, though the streaming date hasn't been revealed yet.