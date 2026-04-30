Dhanush's 'Kara' hits theaters today, draws crowds, lands Netflix deal

'Kara' follows Karasaami during Gulf war

Set during the Gulf War of the early 1990s, Kara follows Karasaami as he dives into crime to protect his family.

The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar, with music by G V Prakash Kumar and visuals from Theni Eswar.

After theaters, Kara will drop on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, though the streaming date hasn't been revealed yet.