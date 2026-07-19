Dhanush's 'Raayan' wins Best Regional Film, Mammootty Best Actor
Entertainment
Dhanush's directorial venture Raayan took home Best Regional Film, and he also earned a Special Mention for acting in Captain Miller.
Meanwhile, Mammootty grabbed Best Actor for his role in Bramayugam.
The winners were picked from nearly 400 films released in 2024.
Dhanush and Mammootty post on X
Dhanush called Captain Miller his finest performance to date and said winning for Raayan is a memory he'll cherish. He thanked the jury, fans, and media on X.
Mammootty also hopped on X to appreciate his Bramayugam team, director Rahul Sadasivan, and fellow winners, including Dhanush, showing lots of mutual respect all around.