Dhar and Ali lead Bollywood's raag revival through songs
Bollywood is bringing back classical vibes, swapping Western beats for traditional raag-based tracks.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar series leads the way, featuring Arijit Singh on Gehra Hua (Raag Yaman Kalyan) and Phir Se (Raag Dwijavathi).
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga taps into Punjabi folk with songs like Ishq Mastana.
This revival connects today's films to India's musical roots in a fresh new way.
'Jab Saiyaan' showcased raag Yaman
New Bollywood songs blend raags with modern sounds: check out Jaiye Sajna (Raag Todi) and the genre-bending Shararat.
Gangubai Kathiawadi's Jab Saiyaan (Raag Yaman) showcased Indian heritage to global audiences.
With big projects like Ramayana coming up, this classical comeback is making stories feel richer and more authentic, and younger fans are totally here for it.