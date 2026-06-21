Dhar and Ali lead Bollywood's raag revival through songs

'Jab Saiyaan' showcased raag Yaman

New Bollywood songs blend raags with modern sounds: check out Jaiye Sajna (Raag Todi) and the genre-bending Shararat.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's Jab Saiyaan (Raag Yaman) showcased Indian heritage to global audiences.

With big projects like Ramayana coming up, this classical comeback is making stories feel richer and more authentic, and younger fans are totally here for it.