Dhar backs Vanga, praises passion amid 'Dhurandhar 2' propaganda claims
Entertainment
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar publicly supported Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently defended his film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge against claims of being propaganda.
Vanga called out critics for selective outrage, and Dhar responded by praising Vanga's passion and looking forward to his next project, Spirit with Prabhas.
'Dhurandhar 2' hit despite industry pushback
Despite criticism, Dhurandhar 2 has been a huge hit since its March 19 release.
The film is part of the blockbuster Dhurandhar series (remember, the first one crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide) and stars Ranveer Singh with Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.
Even with its commercial success, the team continues to face industry pushback.