Dhar backs Vanga, praises passion amid 'Dhurandhar 2' propaganda claims

'Dhurandhar 2' hit despite industry pushback

Despite criticism, Dhurandhar 2 has been a huge hit since its March 19 release.

The film is part of the blockbuster Dhurandhar series (remember, the first one crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide) and stars Ranveer Singh with Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

Even with its commercial success, the team continues to face industry pushback.