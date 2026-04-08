Dhar credits Chhabra for 'Dhurandhar 2' and urges casting recognition
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar, director of the hit film Dhurandhar 2, is shining a light on casting directors and their impact.
He gave major credit to Mukesh Chhabra, thanking him for believing in this project even more than I did, and called for more recognition for people behind the scenes who help shape great films.
Chhabra's casting added depth, secured stars
Dhar highlighted how Chhabra's careful actor choices brought real depth to each character, making the story feel authentic.
With stars like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal on board thanks to Chhabra's eye for talent, Dhar believes it's time casting directors get their due in Bollywood.