Dhar credits Chhabra for 'Dhurandhar 2' and urges casting recognition Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Aditya Dhar, director of the hit film Dhurandhar 2, is shining a light on casting directors and their impact.

He gave major credit to Mukesh Chhabra, thanking him for believing in this project even more than I did, and called for more recognition for people behind the scenes who help shape great films.