Dhar praises Sachdev's rapid 'Dhurandhar' soundtracks and creative process
Entertainment
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is all praises for composer Shashwat Sachdev, who created the soundtracks for Dhurandhar Part 1 and its sequel at lightning speed: nine songs in nine days for the first film, and 14 songs in just 11 days for the second.
Dhar shared how their close bond and creative process made the music stand out.
Dhar's home hosted 15-day music sessions
Dhar's house became a buzzing music studio for 15 days, with sessions happening everywhere.
Even while dealing with health issues, Sachdev teamed up with lyricist Irshad Kamil and his partner Magic to pull it all together.
Dhar summed it up best: Shashwat is a genius... an artist who believes in the power of music to tell stories.