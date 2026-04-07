Dhar praises Sachdev's rapid 'Dhurandhar' soundtracks and creative process Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is all praises for composer Shashwat Sachdev, who created the soundtracks for Dhurandhar Part 1 and its sequel at lightning speed: nine songs in nine days for the first film, and 14 songs in just 11 days for the second.

Dhar shared how their close bond and creative process made the music stand out.