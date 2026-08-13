Dhar reassured Vicky "nothing will be cut" in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Suvinder Vicky, who plays Arjun Rampal's father in Dhurandhar 2, had to deliver some pretty intense abusive lines for his character.
He was worried those would get cut by the censors, but director Aditya Dhar reassured him, saying, "nothing will be cut."
Vicky even joked about making his character mute to avoid edits, but Dhar stopped him from improvising and told him, "we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility not to hurt sentiments in films."
Vicky credits screenwriter on 'Dhurandhar 2'
Vicky gave Rampal a heads-up about their heavy scenes. Rampal told him to just give it everything on camera.
The actor credits the screenwriter for crafting such sharp dialogue and thanked Dhar for backing him up.
Dhurandhar 2 picks up after the first film, following Ranveer Singh's character as he takes on a new identity and faces a psychological war with the mastermind.