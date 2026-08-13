Dhar reassured Vicky "nothing will be cut" in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Suvinder Vicky, who plays Arjun Rampal's father in Dhurandhar 2, had to deliver some pretty intense abusive lines for his character.

He was worried those would get cut by the censors, but director Aditya Dhar reassured him, saying, "nothing will be cut."

Vicky even joked about making his character mute to avoid edits, but Dhar stopped him from improvising and told him, "we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility not to hurt sentiments in films."