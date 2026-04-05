Dhar wins Best Director for 'Dhurandhar' at Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar, just won Best Director for his film Dhurandhar at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.
The award highlights how much the film's story has resonated with audiences, even though Dhar couldn't make it to the ceremony.
Best Director nominees Utekar Varma Ghaywan
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, are a big deal in Indian cinema.
Other Best Director nominees included Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (Chhaava), Suparn S Varma (Haq), and Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Anant Goenka presented the award.
The night was co-hosted by Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, making it a fun and lively celebration of great films.