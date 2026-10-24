Dharamshala Film Festival returns for 15th edition with 95 films
Entertainment
The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is back for its 15th edition from October 29 to November 1, set against the scenic backdrop of the Dhauladhar Mountains.
This year's lineup features 95 films from 40 countries, with Rima Das's Not a Hero opening the festival and making its South Asia premiere.
Dharamshala Festival connects filmmakers and audiences
DIFF isn't just about watching films: it's about connecting filmmakers and audiences.
Expect workshops, master classes, and open discussions designed to spark creativity and real conversations.
With nine films from the Himalayan region in the mix, DIFF continues to champion diverse stories and independent cinema in a truly unique setting.