Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder RN Kao

While announcing the movie on social media, the makers wrote, "He built the invisible...but history remembers his impact."

"We're thrilled to announce our film on the story of R.N. Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW."

Producer Johar said, "We want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honor their milestone year with a solid motion picture."