Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder RN Kao
What's the story
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has joined hands with Leo Media Collective for a film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The film is currently in development and aims for a theatrical release on August 11, 2028, during the Indian Independence Day weekend. The announcement was made on September 21 to commemorate R&AW's 58th anniversary.
Announcement
'History remembers his impact'
While announcing the movie on social media, the makers wrote, "He built the invisible...but history remembers his impact."
"We're thrilled to announce our film on the story of R.N. Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW."
Producer Johar said, "We want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honor their milestone year with a solid motion picture."
Release date
Film inspired by 'Gentleman Spymaster'
The film's release date has been strategically chosen to coincide with R&AW's 60th anniversary.
The espionage actioner is inspired by Nitin Gokhale's book Gentleman Spymaster and will go on floors by mid-2026.
Although details about the cast, director, and other key aspects are still under wraps, an A-list actor is reportedly attached to lead the project.
Storyline
Know more about the upcoming project
According to Variety, the film will cover the period from 1955 to 1971, leading up to R&AW's formation and its first mission during the 1971 war with Pakistan.
Kao is a legendary figure in India's intelligence community, with subsequent R&AW chiefs and politicians acknowledging his strategic vision.
The project also marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective after Bad Newz (2024) and Kesari: Chapter 2 (2025).