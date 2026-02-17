Karan Johar's Dharma settles dispute with Humble Motion Pictures
What's the story
The legal dispute between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dubai-based Humble Motion Pictures FZCO over the Punjabi movie Vyaah Kartaare Da has been amicably resolved, reported Bollywood Hungama. The resolution comes after Dharma approached the Bombay High Court alleging wrongful termination of a services agreement by Humble. Here's what a source had to say about the case.
Resolution details
Humble withdraws termination notice
The source revealed, "Dharma sought injunctive relief to restrain Humble from acting upon the termination, along with monetary relief of approximately ₹7 crores." "Humble has withdrawn the termination notice and confirmed that it will perform the Services Agreement in full force and effect." The petition was filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. Court records show that Humble had until February 12, 2026, to file its response, with the next hearing set for February 18.
Agreement specifics
Agreement was signed on December 10, 2025
The dispute stems from a services agreement dated December 10, 2025, between the two companies. Under the terms of the deal, Dharma was to provide consultancy, marketing, and related services for Vyaah Kartaare Da. The agreement's structure reportedly enabled Dharma to recoup approximately ₹7.25 crore in losses allegedly incurred from a previous joint venture between the parties.
Dispute details
Dharma argued it was not liable for production costs
Dharma contended that it was not responsible for the Punjabi film's production costs and was entitled to receive an agreed share of revenues until it recovered a fixed sum of ₹7.03 crore under the terms of the agreement. The dispute started after Humble allegedly sent an email on January 21, 2026, terminating the agreement, stating that it no longer wished to avail Dharma's services. In its petition, Dharma said that the contract contained no termination-at-will clause.