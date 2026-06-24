'Dharman' title reveal Rajinikanth says scrutiny curtailed his speeches
Entertainment
At the title reveal for his new film Dharman, Rajinikanth got real about how tough public scrutiny can be.
He shared that no matter what he does, whether he speaks up or stays quiet, he faces criticism.
As he put it, "If I speak, there's a problem... they'll stir up something. If I stay silent, they'll say why isn't he speaking? Does he have a lump in his mouth? And mock me."
This constant pressure has made him hesitant to give speeches.
Rajinikanth speaks at 'Dharman' launch
Dharman is Rajinikanth's upcoming movie. At the title launch, Rajinikanth gave a speech.