'Dharman' title reveal Rajinikanth says scrutiny curtailed his speeches Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

At the title reveal for his new film Dharman, Rajinikanth got real about how tough public scrutiny can be.

He shared that no matter what he does, whether he speaks up or stays quiet, he faces criticism.

As he put it, "If I speak, there's a problem... they'll stir up something. If I stay silent, they'll say why isn't he speaking? Does he have a lump in his mouth? And mock me."

This constant pressure has made him hesitant to give speeches.