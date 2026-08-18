'Nazdeekiyan' to star Nikita Dutta, Aakanksha Singh, Paresh Pahuja

Nazdeekiyan is a contemporary series that delves into the lives of two couples whose worlds are turned upside down when their spouses are drawn into an all-consuming relationship.

The show raises the question of whether true happiness can be achieved at the cost of hurting loved ones.

The series is written by Priyanka Bannerjee, Prateek Payodi, Abhinandan Sridhar, and Heem Verma, with dialogues by Preeti Mamgain.