'Nazdeekiyan' to star Nikita Dutta, Aakanksha Singh, Paresh Pahuja
What's the story
Ruchir Arun, the acclaimed director of Netflix India's hit series Musafir Cafe, is set to helm a new Amazon Prime Video series titled Nazdeekiyan, reported Bollywood Hungama. The show is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and will feature an ensemble cast including Nikita Dutta, Aakanksha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, and Taaha Shah Badusha in lead roles.
Show details
Plot of 'Nazdeekiyan'
Nazdeekiyan is a contemporary series that delves into the lives of two couples whose worlds are turned upside down when their spouses are drawn into an all-consuming relationship.
The show raises the question of whether true happiness can be achieved at the cost of hurting loved ones.
The series is written by Priyanka Bannerjee, Prateek Payodi, Abhinandan Sridhar, and Heem Verma, with dialogues by Preeti Mamgain.
Production update
Series likely to go on floors in late 2026
Nazdeekiyan is currently in the final stages of scripting, with pre-production expected to begin within the next two months.
The series is likely to go on floors toward the end of 2026 and is eyeing a 2027 premiere on Prime Video.
Meanwhile, Arun is known for helming projects like Little Things, Feels Like Ishq, and Unpaused.