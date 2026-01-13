Shobhaa De claims Prakash Kaur 'sidelined' Hema Malini post-Dharmendra's death

The demise of Bollywood icon Dharmendra (89) on November 24, 2025, has not only left a void in the industry but also brought to light some unresolved family dynamics. In the days following his death, the apparent rift between Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, and second wife Hema Malini became a hot topic of discussion. Now, noted author and columnist Shobhaa De has given her take on this issue.

Family dynamics De's remarks on Malini's treatment post-Dharmendra's death In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, De said that Malini was "sidelined" by Kaur and her family after Dharmendra's death. She claimed, "It must have been a very difficult and tough decision." "His first family separated him from everything in which he had spent 45 years of his life." "Receiving such treatment after giving 45 years of life is painful," she added.

Public demeanor De praised Malini's dignity despite personal loss Despite the emotional turmoil, De lauded Malini for maintaining her composure. She said, "This must have caused her a lot of pain, but she kept it limited to her personal life." "The way she handled it and whenever she did a public event, I think she carried it out with full dignity." "Not only for herself but also for the person she had lost."

Privacy Malini's choice of privacy over public display De also commented on Malini's decision to avoid any public display of grief. She said, "Hema herself is an influential personality. Despite that, she did not make any public display and chose dignity." "If she wanted to, she could have very easily hijacked those emotional moments right after Dharam ji's demise." "The media would have loved to cover her tears and every sob, intruding into her privacy."