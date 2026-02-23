Red Lorry Film Festival to screen Dharmendra's classic 'Satyakam'

The third edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) will pay tribute to the late icon Dharmendra with a special screening of his film Satyakam, reported PTI. The festival director, Ashish Saksena, confirmed this news on Sunday, stating that the movie would be screened in a 4K print. "The festival will pay a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, with the screening of his movie Satyakam, a film the veteran actor himself cited as one of his personal favorites," he said.

Film details More about 'Satyakam' Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Satyakam (1969) also stars Sharmila Tagore, Ashok Kumar, and Sanjeev Kumar. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. In Satyakam, Dharmendra plays Satyapriya Acharya, a man of strong principles whose thoughts and lifestyle are influenced by his ascetic grandfather (Kumar).

Festival highlights Other tributes at the festival The upcoming edition of the RLFF will take place from March 13 to March 15 in Mumbai. It will feature over 120 films, including world premieres, restored classics, and tributes to cinematic legends. The festival will also pay tribute to filmmaker Pradip Krishen with screenings of his three restored films: In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Electric Moon and Massey Sahib.

Special screenings 'Gadar' and 'Death on the Nile' will also be screened Saksena also revealed that the festival will screen Sunny Deol's Gadar to celebrate 25 years of the action epic. Adaptations such as Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice will be screened to commemorate Agatha Christie's 50th death anniversary. The 1989 rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally will also be featured as a tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner. The film festival is curated by BookMyShow.

