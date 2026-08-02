Sunny Deol recalls Dharmendra backing 'Ghayal' after producers rejected it
What's the story
Sunny Deol recently shared an emotional note on social media about his 1990 film Ghayal. The actor revealed that his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, had decided to support the memorable film after it was turned down by several producers. This revelation came as Deol promoted his upcoming film Batwara 1947 in Jaipur, the same city where Dharmendra had heard the narration for Ghayal.
Emotional post
Deol's post about 'Ghayal' and Dharmendra
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Deol wrote, "Some journeys come full circle in ways you can never plan."
"Years ago, I believed deeply in a script written by a young Rajkumar Santoshi. We tried taking it to producers, but no one was ready to back the film."
"That was when I decided to take it to Papa."
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'What stayed with me was...'
Deol further wrote, "Papa was shooting for Batwara in 1988 in Jaipur & staying at Rambagh Palace. Raj gave him the complete narration of Ghayal, & the moment it ended, Papa said yes."
"More than the film, what stayed with me was how proud he was that I had recognized and stood by such a powerful story. That faith became Ghayal."
Full circle
Meanwhile, know more about 'Batwara 1947'
Deol added, "And now, all these years later, I returned to Jaipur for the first promotions of Batwara 1947. Papa's Batwara (1989). My #Batwara1947 (2026). The same city. A lifetime of memories. And a circle that feels beautifully complete."
In Batwara 1947, Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan right after the Partition and finds a Hindu woman living in his new home.
The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta.