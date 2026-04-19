'DHARPAKAD' starring Thakar as Arjun Shah debuts May 15 2026
Entertainment
The makers just revealed Malhar Thakar's next film, DHARPAKAD, is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026.
The makers shared the news on Instagram with a cool poster showing him as Arjun Shah, an "ordinary son." caught up in some pretty extraordinary challenges in a futuristic world.
'DHARPAKAD' updates Gujarati thriller with tech
Directed by Anish Shah and also starring Shruhad Goswami, DHARPAKAD promises a fresh take on thrillers with its focus on modern tech themes.
Thakar's character finds himself defending his family from a looming threat, a storyline that feels very now and aims to push Gujarati cinema into new territory with its contemporary style.