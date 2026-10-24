Dhar's film screened for 500 soldiers at Fort William Kolkata
Entertainment
Indira Dhar's new Hindi film got a special screening just for 500 soldiers at Fort William, Kolkata, recently.
The movie, starring Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, dives into the lives and sacrifices of an army family from Kolkata, making it a heartfelt tribute to military life.
Bandopadhyay honored ahead of worldwide release
The event also honored Shukla Bandopadhyay, who is the real-life figure at the heart of the story.
Dhar described the project as her way of celebrating army families' courage and preserving their stories.
After this exclusive army screening (and a private Venice Film Festival showing), the film is set for a worldwide release later this year.