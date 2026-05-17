Dhawan and Sanon drop 'Tera Ho Jaun' video, fans gush Entertainment May 17, 2026

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon just dropped a lively dance video for Tera Ho Jaun from their upcoming film < em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai.

The clip features the duo's fun chemistry, with Nupur Sanon, Varun Sharma, and Stenben joining in by the end.

Fans are loving it: comments like "Love this madnesss." and plenty of heart emojis have made it an instant hit.