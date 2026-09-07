Dhawan calls 'Hanuman Ansh' divine, film earns ₹100cr on ₹2cr
Varun Dhawan just watched Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, and called it "an amazing experience" to share with his mom.
He's urging everyone to catch it with their families, describing it as "This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it."
The film has surprised everyone by earning over ₹100 crore at the box office on just a ₹2 crore budget.
Dhawan praises Satyaa, Ranaut calls 'satsang'
Dhawan gave a shoutout to debut actor Shobhinaw Satyaa and director Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi for bringing Neem Karoli Baba's story to life.
Kangana Ranaut also called the film "a satsang," saying its real-life stories and spiritual vibes really connect with people.
Thanks to all this buzz, Hanuman Ansh was still running strong in theaters across India.