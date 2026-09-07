Dhawan calls 'Hanuman Ansh' divine, film earns ₹100cr on ₹2cr

Varun Dhawan just watched Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, and called it "an amazing experience" to share with his mom.

He's urging everyone to catch it with their families, describing it as "This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it."

The film has surprised everyone by earning over ₹100 crore at the box office on just a ₹2 crore budget.