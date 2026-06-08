Dhawan declined 'Andhadhun' due to scheduling and called it good Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Varun Dhawan just shared that he was originally approached for the lead in the hit thriller Andhadhun, but had to turn it down because of scheduling issues.

Looking back, he admitted on Tanmay Bhatt's YouTube show, "I think a good movie. I think I said no to a good film."