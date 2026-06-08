Dhawan declined 'Andhadhun' due to scheduling and called it good
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan just shared that he was originally approached for the lead in the hit thriller Andhadhun, but had to turn it down because of scheduling issues.
Looking back, he admitted on Tanmay Bhatt's YouTube show, "I think a good movie. I think I said no to a good film."
Ranaut was in talks for 'Andhadhun'
Dhawan also mentioned Kangana Ranaut was in talks for the cast.
The 2018 movie ended up starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a pianist who pretends to be visually impaired caught in a murder mystery, with Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles.
Andhadhun got tons of praise for its twists and dark humor: Khurrana even won a National Film Award for Best Actor.