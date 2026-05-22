Dhawan hints 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' trailer tomorrow Entertainment May 22, 2026

Varun Dhawan just gave fans a heads-up on Instagram, hinting that the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer is landing tomorrow at noon.

The release was supposed to happen in Mumbai earlier this week but got pushed back because of a tech glitch, so everyone's now waiting for May 23.