Dhawan hints 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' trailer tomorrow
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan just gave fans a heads-up on Instagram, hinting that the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer is landing tomorrow at noon.
The release was supposed to happen in Mumbai earlier this week but got pushed back because of a tech glitch, so everyone's now waiting for May 23.
Dhawan duo reunite with Thakur Hegde
This rom-com brings Varun and David Dhawan together again after Coolie No. 1.
Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde join the cast, with their characters introduced in April via quirky AI-generated baby teaser.
The movie also features Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, and Chunky Panday, and it hits theaters worldwide on June 5.