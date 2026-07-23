Dhawan, Khan, Panday back students over alleged NEET-UG 2026 leak
Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday are standing with students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party, are calling for accountability from officials, exam reforms, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dhawan, Khan, Panday praise students' courage
Dhawan shared that "when a student's dream is crushed... it's the dream of an entire family," urging authorities to listen and act transparently.
Khan called the students' courage an "awakening of our shared conscience," while Panday cheered Gen Z for speaking up and reminded everyone that "Questioning isn't disrespect."
The controversy has sparked outrage over fairness in medical entrance exams, with students demanding real change.