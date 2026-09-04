Dhawan on 'India's Got Latent' roasted for 'Dilwale' 'Inception' remark
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan showed up on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season two, and the internet can't get enough of it.
The episode, out September 4, quickly went viral thanks to comedian Sharon Verma poking fun at Dhawan's comment, "Dilwale is like Inception."
Raina ribs Dhawan over 'Border 2'
Host Samay Raina didn't hold back either; he ribbed Dhawan about spoiling Border 2 and joked about the titles of his latest films.
Even with all the roasting, Dhawan was a great sport, saying he loves comedy and had a blast on set.
The episode also featured Nishant Verma and Medha Shankr as guests, with everyone joining in for some lighthearted fun.