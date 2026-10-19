Dhawan posts Navratri Kanya Pujan photo on social media
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan marked Navratri by hosting a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony at his place.
He posted a cheerful photo on social media, sitting cross-legged and holding a handmade sign that reads "Happy Navratri," surrounded by young girls with drawings and a pink box of art supplies in front of them.
Dhawan shares Hindi Navratri wishes
Kanya Pujan was part of Varun's post, and Varun's post captured that spirit of gratitude and joy.
Sharing festive wishes in Hindi, he gave fans a peek into his cultural side, something they love seeing from him online.