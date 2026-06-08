Dhawan shares dad gag 'Hai jawani toh ishq hona hai'
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan just shared a fun behind-the-scenes story about his new film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
His dad, David Dhawan, suggested a scene poking fun at Varun's famous side smile, where his character's kids would inherit it.
The joke was meant for laughs but didn't make it into the movie.
Dhawan once worried now enjoys memes
Varun admitted he used to worry more about criticism of his acting or voice than his smile.
Now, he's learned to laugh at himself and even enjoys the playful memes about his smile, including the biscuit meme that genuinely made him chuckle.