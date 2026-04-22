Dhawan teases 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai' song

Director Dhawan: AI only in teaser

The teaser hints at a fun "double trouble" love story: AI toddlers realize their dads (both played by Dhawan) share the same name.

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde star alongside him as his romantic leads.

Director David Dhawan mentioned that AI was only used for the teaser visuals, not in the actual film.

The cast also includes Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, promising plenty of entertainment and catchy music.