Dhawan teases 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai' song
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan just shared a teaser for his new song "Wow" from the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai, and it's packed with colorful visuals and lively dance moves.
The full track lands on April 24, 2026, and the movie hits theaters on May 22, 2026, so fans don't have long to wait.
Director Dhawan: AI only in teaser
The teaser hints at a fun "double trouble" love story: AI toddlers realize their dads (both played by Dhawan) share the same name.
Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde star alongside him as his romantic leads.
Director David Dhawan mentioned that AI was only used for the teaser visuals, not in the actual film.
The cast also includes Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, promising plenty of entertainment and catchy music.