Dhawan to star in Pandey film reportedly backed by Johar
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan is set to headline director Rahul Pandey's next film, after his last project didn't quite hit the mark.
The movie, likely backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions (though that's not official yet), was reportedly signed.
Pandey is known for the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai, so this pairing has fans curious.
Dhawan diversizes film choices
Since debuting in 2012 with Student Of The Year, Dhawan has had both big hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and misses like Kalank.
This new project seems like a smart way for him to try out different roles and storytelling styles.
He's also got a horror film coming up with Yash Raj Films, so it looks like he's mixing things up career-wise.