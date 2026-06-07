Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' collects 23.20cr worldwide

Dhawan film mixed turnout, 'Peddi' competition

The movie saw mixed turnout: Chennai had the highest occupancy at 47%, but Delhi NCR barely hit 16% despite lots of shows.

It's also facing tough competition from Ram Charan's Peddi, which has already soared past ₹191 crore globally, and is trailing behind Dhawan's own Border 2.

The film stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur alongside Dhawan, with David Dhawan directing this time around.