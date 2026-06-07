Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' collects 23.20cr worldwide
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan's latest film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, isn't making big waves yet.
In its first two days, it collected ₹17.70 crore across India and reached ₹23.20 crore worldwide, including ₹7.25 crore on Saturday.
Dhawan film mixed turnout, 'Peddi' competition
The movie saw mixed turnout: Chennai had the highest occupancy at 47%, but Delhi NCR barely hit 16% despite lots of shows.
It's also facing tough competition from Ram Charan's Peddi, which has already soared past ₹191 crore globally, and is trailing behind Dhawan's own Border 2.
The film stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur alongside Dhawan, with David Dhawan directing this time around.