'Lock Upp 2': Dheeraj Dhoopar joins reality show

Actor's perspective

Earlier, Kapoor revealed his initial reluctance to join the show

Kapoor, another confirmed contestant, had earlier revealed his initial reluctance to join the show. He said, "I never imagined I would do a show like this." "Yesterday, it was Father's Day. My children woke me up and asked me why I was participating in this show. They were worried." However, he eventually decided to participate after meeting with the casting team and being convinced by their pitch. Lock Upp is set to premiere on Saturday on Netflix.