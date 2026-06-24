'Lock Upp 2': Dheeraj Dhoopar joins reality show
What's the story
Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been confirmed as the fourth contestant on the upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, confirmed IANS. The announcement was made by the show's makers, who have previously revealed Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena, and Ram Kapoor as contestants. "I've always enjoyed taking on new challenges, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is unlike anything I've done before," said Dhoopar about his participation in the show.
Contestant's statement
'Bring it on': Dhoopar on his participation
Dhoopar said in a statement, "This is a completely different space for me." "People have always known me through the characters I have portrayed. I'm excited to show people a side of me they haven't seen before. Bring it on." His entry into the show is expected to bring a new twist to the competition. The show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
Actor's perspective
Earlier, Kapoor revealed his initial reluctance to join the show
Kapoor, another confirmed contestant, had earlier revealed his initial reluctance to join the show. He said, "I never imagined I would do a show like this." "Yesterday, it was Father's Day. My children woke me up and asked me why I was participating in this show. They were worried." However, he eventually decided to participate after meeting with the casting team and being convinced by their pitch. Lock Upp is set to premiere on Saturday on Netflix.