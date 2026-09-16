Dhillon challenges FWICE run of CINTAA election, hearing October 26

Dhillon says the election isn't valid without court approval and questions why FWICE ran it when CINTAA's term isn't even up until 2027.

She also raised concerns about not being able to check who could vote and flagged worries about member data safety, which even sparked a clash just before voting.

As she puts it, "We did not contest as we don't recognize these elections." But, "I will fight it out till October 26."