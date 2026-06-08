Dhillon defends Singh over 'Don 3' exit and 10cr offer
CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon has defended Ranveer Singh following his sudden departure from Don 3, which led to a temporary ban by FWICE.
She called the ban "strange," and felt Singh could have reached out for support.
Despite the controversy, she appreciated his gesture of offering ₹10 crore to Excel Entertainment as compensation.
FWICE lifts ban, Excel seeks 45cr
Dhillon pointed out that actors often step away from films for reasons like creative differences or script changes; it's pretty normal in Bollywood.
She advised actors to do their homework before signing on, so misunderstandings can be avoided.
FWICE later lifted Singh's ban after CINTAA and others intervened, though more talks are needed between him and Excel since the studio reportedly asked for ₹45 crore to cover costs from his withdrawal.