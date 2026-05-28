Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding with glam pictures

Internet star and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Dhinchak Pooja has announced her wedding. The viral singer, known for songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, shared several photos and videos from her pre-wedding festivities and ceremony on social media. In the clips , she was seen dressed in bridal outfits while posing with a mystery man whose face was not revealed.

Wedding announcement More wedding videos to be uploaded on YouTube Pooja shared glimpses from her mehendi, haldi, and sangeet celebrations on social media. In one of the videos, she wrote, "Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music." In another post uploaded earlier, she teased fans by writing, "Get ready for marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride." The singer also informed followers that more wedding-related videos would soon be uploaded to her YouTube and Facebook channels.

Social media reaction 'Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj' trends online As soon as the posts gained traction online, social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, memes, and hilarious reactions. Several fans jokingly demanded a wedding version of her famous viral track, with comments like "Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj" trending online. However, many users also questioned whether the wedding posts were genuine or part of an upcoming music video or promotional shoot.

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