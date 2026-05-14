Is Rajpal Yadav joining Bhuvan Bam in 'Dhindora' S02?
What's the story
Bhuvan Bam, the comedian and content creator, has ignited speculation about the second season of his hit show Dhindora. Recent interactions between Bam and actor Rajpal Yadav have led to rumors of a possible collaboration for this much-awaited project. A recent picture of Bam with Yadav is further fueling conversations about the cast of his next long-format venture.
Show's growth
'Dhindora 2' to be bigger than 1st season
Sources told Bollywood Hungama that the second season of Dhindora, currently in production, is expected to be mounted on a larger scale than the first. The first season became one of India's most successful creator-led digital shows. However, the makers and actors are yet to officially confirm the collaboration.
Other projects
Yadav's other projects
Yadav is known for his roles in several popular comedy films, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, Phir Hera Pheri, and many more. Meanwhile, Yadav has also started filming for Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's next movie. Bollywood Hungama had reported, "Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right hand in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story."