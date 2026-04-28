Rajpal Yadav begins shooting for Salman's next with Vamshi Paidipally

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who is currently starring in the Hindi movie Bhooth Bangla, has reportedly begun shooting for his next project with Salman Khan . The film is being produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. According to reports, Yadav will play an important role in this action-packed entertainer.

Role details 'Rajpal will play Salman's right hand' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan has cast Rajpal Yadav to play a key role in this action-packed entertainer. Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right hand in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story." "It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit. Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels that he fits the bill to the T for his particular part."

Actor's enthusiasm Yadav excited to work with Khan again Yadav was initially expected to begin shooting for the film in May. However, the aforementioned report suggests that he started shooting on Monday. "Rajpal is excited to reunite with Salman Khan. The duo has worked together on several cult films, including the likes of Partner (Chotta Don) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Chotta Pandit). This one, too, has a unique character trait for Rajpal, and the comic angle will bring the house down with laughter."

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