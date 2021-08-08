'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: We arrive at the final conflict

ZEE5's Dhoop Ki Deewar is meant to be a tale of sunshine—a ray of hope at the end of a tunnel. Before the show concludes in Independence Day Week, this week's 13th and 14th episodes bring us to nearly the end of that tunnel. The characters conquered a lot, yet they need to take one more crucial leap before it's all over. We review.

Story

Sara-Vishal's families bonded over loss but will they permit love?

As seen last week, Sara (Sajal Aly) and Vishal (Ahad Raza Mir) develop romantic feelings for each other. Pursuing this plotline, we arrive at the final conflict. Even if two families from enemy countries can mourn the loss of their dear ones together, can they imagine a bond, as concrete as love/marriage, together? Their families have come closer but will they ever permit love?

Turn

Vishal has to forgo his aspirations to 'protect' his family

Vishal gets beaten up by goons as a payback to his grandmother trying to vacate a rogue tenant and the situation takes a toll on Vishal's future. His grandmother asks him to join the armed forces to protect his mother and sisters. She rightly notes that not everyone enlists because of their love for the nation but because they need to fight helplessness.

Reflection

Societal norms harm both men, women; 'DKD' portrays it honestly

The Haseeb Hasan-directorial has always shown the ill effects of societal norms on both men and women. While Vishal wasn't allowed to cry/mourn loudly after losing his father, he's now supposed to live a life he never wanted because he's a man. Similarly, despite being a good student, all people see in Sara is her value as a potential bride. Infuriating, but honest portrayal.

Verdict

Lot of turmoil in store for finale, episodes get 3.5/5

While the bond between Amna (Savera Nadeem) and Sunanda (Samiya Mumtaz) strengthens, this week even the grandmothers come closer over pre-partition homes and stories. But a lot of turmoil is in store for next week as Sara gets a new suitor, who is in the Pakistan Army; Vishal hides his Army application from Sara. Complaints of the slow pace are finally heard. Verdict: 3.5/5.