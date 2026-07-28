Dhoopar decries 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' exit, slams Chopra
After getting eliminated from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar didn't hold back. He called his exit "very much unfair" and labeled fellow contestant Harshad Chopra as "the most insecure."
Dheeraj was especially frustrated because both Chopra and Yogesh Rawat were brought back as challengers after being voted out earlier.
Dhoopar says returning contestants had advantage
Dheeraj spent five weeks playing what he described as a calm, dignified game before being ousted in a task that left him injured.
He feels the format gave an unfair edge to returning contestants who'd already watched episodes outside and could form alliances, like Chopra teaming up with Shivangi Joshi and Rawat with Akanksha Chaudhary.
Still, Dheeraj says he's proud of how he played.
(Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix.)