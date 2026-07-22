Dhoopar faces backlash after Arora passed notes on 'Lock Upp'

Arora explained that Dhoopar had been unwell before joining the show and looked sick on screen, adding that she was "just a wife who was concerned for her husband."

Host Riteish Deshmukh confirmed this broke show rules twice and issued a final warning.

Some fans are upset over what they see as favoritism toward Dhoopar and were also annoyed that the family meeting was not shown earlier.

Meanwhile, buzz is growing as content creator Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) might enter as a wild card ahead of the finale.