Dhoopar faces backlash after Arora passed notes on 'Lock Upp'
Dheeraj Dhoopar landed in hot water after his wife, Vinny Arora, was caught passing him secret notes during a family visit on Lock Upp Season two.
Arora openly called it an "emotional mistake," saying she was just worried about Dhoopar's health and not trying to give him any game advantage.
Deshmukh issues final warning
Arora explained that Dhoopar had been unwell before joining the show and looked sick on screen, adding that she was "just a wife who was concerned for her husband."
Host Riteish Deshmukh confirmed this broke show rules twice and issued a final warning.
Some fans are upset over what they see as favoritism toward Dhoopar and were also annoyed that the family meeting was not shown earlier.
Meanwhile, buzz is growing as content creator Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) might enter as a wild card ahead of the finale.