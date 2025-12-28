Dhruv Rathee denies mocking Janhvi Kapoor over Bangladesh lynching post

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has responded to speculation that he mocked actor Janhvi Kapoor in his recent video. The rumors started after Rathee's video, The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, which mentioned several actors, was released on the same day Kapoor condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. In a new video , Rathee dismissed these claims and questioned why people are jumping to conclusions without using their judgment.

Video response Rathee questioned the feasibility of quick video production In his latest video, Rathee addressed the speculation by reading out a headline that suggested he mocked Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus. He questioned how it was possible for him to create a half-hour video in just one day after Kapoor made her post. "God has given you a brain, so why don't you use it? Why are you blindly believing whatever the BJP IT cell keeps posting?" he asked.

Direct statement 'Why would I criticize?' Rathee also said, "So why would I criticize that? I'm not like you people who go around taking digs at someone indirectly. If I have something to say, I say it to their face." He added that he is not afraid of any Bollywood star and believes in speaking his mind openly.

Video content Rathee clarified the focus of his video Rathee further clarified that his video was about plastic surgery and its impact on society. He pointed out that he didn't ask Kapoor a single question in the video. He also addressed speculation that he changed the thumbnail of his video after getting trolled, saying he has multiple thumbnails for all his videos. The YouTuber ended by urging people to watch the video as it discusses an important issue.