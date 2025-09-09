Dhruva Sarja's ₹3.10 crore cheating case: Producer's losses over ₹9cr
Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja just got interim relief from the Bombay High Court after being accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust over ₹3.10 crore.
Producer Raghvendra Hegde says Sarja persuaded him to collaborate on a film project between 2016 and 2018, took an advance payment, but the movie never happened and the money wasn't returned.
Investigation is still on, no chargesheet has been filed yet
On Tuesday, the High Court told Mumbai Police not to file a chargesheet without its okay, since delays were caused by missing investigators and Hegde's lawyer's schedule.
Sarja admits he took the payment but claims he was waiting on a script that never came through.
Meanwhile, Hegde says his losses are now over ₹9 crore with interest, and the investigation is still ongoing—no chargesheet has been filed yet.