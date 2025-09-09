Uorfi Javed shines light on cyber harassment, morphing photos
Uorfi Javed just went public about a man threatening to share morphed photos of her online.
She posted his profile on Instagram, shining a light on how tech misuse is fueling cyber harassment.
She's going to file a police complaint
Javed isn't letting it slide—she's planning to file a police complaint.
She also encouraged other women not to stay silent, saying, "You are not the problem—it's these men who are a blot on our society."
Her message is all about standing up and supporting each other against online abuse.
Other news updates about her
Beyond this incident, Uorfi's been busy: she recently talked about her long-distance relationship in an interview, won The Traitors India with Nikita Luther, and might return for season two of her reality show Follow Karlo Yaar—which gives fans a peek into both her work and personal life.