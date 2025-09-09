'Kantara Chapter 1' action: Rishab chased by 1,000 performers

Raj shared that each major action sequence took 6 days

Raj explained that each major action sequence took six days to plan, with an intense carriage fight requiring 25 days to shoot, plus 6 days of prep and 15 days of rehearsals.

He credited Hombale Films for backing Hollywood-style rigging while keeping the story's roots intact.

With detailed sketches, rehearsals, and significant investment behind it all, Kantara Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on October 2 in multiple languages—promising a truly immersive experience for fans of big-screen action.