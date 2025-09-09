'Kantara Chapter 1' action: Rishab chased by 1,000 performers
Kantara Chapter 1 is gearing up to deliver some of the biggest action moments Indian cinema has seen.
Action choreographer Arjun Raj shared that one standout scene features Rishab Shetty being chased by a thousand performers, all set in a world from a thousand years ago.
The team focused on making every move feel true to the era, aiming for authenticity over spectacle.
Raj explained that each major action sequence took six days to plan, with an intense carriage fight requiring 25 days to shoot, plus 6 days of prep and 15 days of rehearsals.
He credited Hombale Films for backing Hollywood-style rigging while keeping the story's roots intact.
With detailed sketches, rehearsals, and significant investment behind it all, Kantara Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on October 2 in multiple languages—promising a truly immersive experience for fans of big-screen action.