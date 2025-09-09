'Naagin 7': Ektaa Kapoor announces double lead for 1st time Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Ektaa Kapoor just announced that Naagin 7 will feature not one, but two lead actresses—a first for the hit supernatural series.

She shared this update in a video on September 9, teasing fans with hints about the mysterious Naag Devta character.

The official teaser dropped July 29 on Nag Panchami, with the official announcement following on August 24.