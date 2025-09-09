Next Article
'Naagin 7': Ektaa Kapoor announces double lead for 1st time
Ektaa Kapoor just announced that Naagin 7 will feature not one, but two lead actresses—a first for the hit supernatural series.
She shared this update in a video on September 9, teasing fans with hints about the mysterious Naag Devta character.
The official teaser dropped July 29 on Nag Panchami, with the official announcement following on August 24.
Vivian Dsena, Isha Malviya to headline 'Naagin 7'
Reportedly, this season's co-leads are Vivian Dsena and Isha Malviya—familiar faces from Bigg Boss and popular TV dramas—which is a big shift from previous seasons that had only one female lead.
With new casting choices and a double-lead twist, longtime fans and newcomers alike have plenty to look forward to as Naagin continues its run as Colors TV's supernatural staple since 2015.