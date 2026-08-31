Dhulia, Siddiqui team up for 'Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi'
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Tigmanshu Dhulia are teaming up for the first time as director-actor in Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi, a musical thriller inspired by Uday Prakash's short story.
Set in a Delhi slum, the film blends drama, suspense, and music, definitely not your usual formula.
Dhulia film wrapped, streaming late 2026
The movie is already wrapped and is set to stream on OTT in late 2026 (platform still under wraps).
Meanwhile, Siddiqui has more projects lined up like Tumbbad 2 and an Indian take on House, while Dhulia's crime series Ghamasaan drops soon on ZEE5.