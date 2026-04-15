Dhupia debuts internationally in '52 Blue' as mother with Hussain Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Neha Dhupia just made her international film debut in 52 Blue, where she plays a mother at the heart of a migrant worker's story set during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film also brings her together with Adil Hussain for the first time, adding some fresh energy to this family drama.