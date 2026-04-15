Dhupia debuts internationally in '52 Blue' as mother with Hussain
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia just made her international film debut in 52 Blue, where she plays a mother at the heart of a migrant worker's story set during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The film also brings her together with Adil Hussain for the first time, adding some fresh energy to this family drama.
Ashish's Qatar migration in '52 Blue'
52 Blue follows Ashish, a young football fan who grows up isolated on an island.
Inspired by his mom and memories of his late brother, he heads to Qatar as a migrant worker and finds himself connected to football's worldwide community.