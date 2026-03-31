Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' refuses to slow down; nears ₹1,400cr globally
What's the story
The Ranveer Singh-led film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a massive box office success, surpassing the record of its predecessor, Dhurandhar (2025). Despite a dip in business during weekdays after an explosive opening weekend, the spy thriller sequel picked up pace again over the last weekend. It is now inching close to the ₹1,400cr mark worldwide. On Monday (Day 12), it collected ₹25.3cr from 17,614 shows in India.
Comparison
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' beats the 1st part's lifetime collection
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Dhurandhar. The first part had a lifetime box office of ₹840.2cr net and ₹1,007.85cr gross in India, while the worldwide collection stood at ₹1,307.35cr gross. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed these figures within just 12 days of its release! It stands at ₹872.17cr net, ₹1,042.23cr gross India collection, and ₹1,392.23cr gross worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Language breakdown
Looking at the film in numbers
Unlike its prequel, Dhurandhar 2 was released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Hindi is the biggest contributor so far with ₹23.5cr on Day 12 from around 15,320 shows at a total occupancy of around 24%. It was followed by Telugu (₹1.15cr), Tamil (₹0.35cr), Kannada (₹0.2cr), and Malayalam (₹0.1cr). The film stars Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is divided into different chapters and continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari after he assassinates Rehman Dakait. It shows his rise to become the king of Lyari. At the same time, it gives viewers a glimpse into how an aspiring young boy from Punjab, Jaskirat Singh, becomes one of India's top undercover agents, Hamza Ali Mazari.