Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' refuses to slow down; nears ₹1,400cr globally

The Ranveer Singh -led film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a massive box office success, surpassing the record of its predecessor, Dhurandhar (2025). Despite a dip in business during weekdays after an explosive opening weekend, the spy thriller sequel picked up pace again over the last weekend. It is now inching close to the ₹1,400cr mark worldwide. On Monday (Day 12), it collected ₹25.3cr from 17,614 shows in India.

Comparison 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' beats the 1st part's lifetime collection Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Dhurandhar. The first part had a lifetime box office of ₹840.2cr net and ₹1,007.85cr gross in India, while the worldwide collection stood at ₹1,307.35cr gross. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed these figures within just 12 days of its release! It stands at ₹872.17cr net, ₹1,042.23cr gross India collection, and ₹1,392.23cr gross worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Language breakdown Looking at the film in numbers Unlike its prequel, Dhurandhar 2 was released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Hindi is the biggest contributor so far with ₹23.5cr on Day 12 from around 15,320 shows at a total occupancy of around 24%. It was followed by Telugu (₹1.15cr), Tamil (₹0.35cr), Kannada (₹0.2cr), and Malayalam (₹0.1cr). The film stars Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

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