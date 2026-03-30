Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' easily crosses ₹1,000cr in India 

Ranveer Singh 's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly crossed the ₹1,350cr mark worldwide in just 11 days. In India, it crossed the coveted ₹1,000cr mark. The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) and was released on March 19. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi. On its second Sunday (March 29), the film saw an approximately 8% increase in earnings with a net collection of ₹68.1cr across 19,270 shows, per Sacnilk.

Record-breaking performance 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nets ₹846.87cr India With a net collection of ₹846.87cr in India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become Singh's highest-grossing film to date. The film's gross collection in India has reached ₹1,011.95cr, while the overseas business on day 11 stood at ₹25cr, taking the total worldwide gross to ₹1,361.95cr. This surpasses the earnings of its predecessor, Dhurandhar (2025), which reportedly earned ₹840.2cr net in India during its theatrical run.

Language breakdown 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Hindi contributes ₹63cr Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in five languages - Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi version is the biggest contributor to the film's earnings with ₹63cr on day 11. The Kannada version added ₹0.38cr while the Malayalam version contributed ₹0.22cr to the total on its second Sunday. The Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹1.5cr and ₹3cr respectively on March 29 alone.

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