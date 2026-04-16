'Dhurandhar 2' narrowly misses ₹1,100cr mark in Week-4

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge , starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar , has completed its 28-day run at the box office . Despite experiencing fluctuations in its performance during this period, the film has managed to maintain a steady grip on audiences. However, it narrowly missed crossing the ₹1,100 crore net mark in India on Wednesday (Day 28), according to Sacnilk.

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar 2' earned only ₹4.05 crore on Wednesday On its fourth Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned only ₹4.05 crore, a significant drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹7.05 crore. This brought the film's net collection in India to ₹1,099.72 crore on April 15. Despite this dip, it has become the first-ever movie to enter the ₹1000 crore club in a single language (Hindi).

International success International collections continue to boost film's earnings Amid the domestic dip, Dhurandhar 2 has continued to perform well (in comparison) in international markets. On Day 28, the film added ₹0.5 crore to its overseas collections, bringing the total to ₹416.75 crore. This, combined with India's gross total of ₹1,316.45 crore, has pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹1,733.2 crore.

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Record-breaking performance Film surpasses 'Jawan,' 'Chaava' in 4th-week collections Currently, Dhurandhar 2 holds the third spot among the highest fourth-week earners. It has surpassed Jawan, Stree 2, and Chaava in this regard. The film was close to beating Pushpa 2 as well but a drop in Wednesday numbers changed the box office dynamics. As of now, Pushpa 2 occupies the second position while Dhurandhar (2025) is at the top.

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