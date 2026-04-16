'Dhurandhar 2' narrowly misses ₹1,100cr mark in Week-4
What's the story
The espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has completed its 28-day run at the box office. Despite experiencing fluctuations in its performance during this period, the film has managed to maintain a steady grip on audiences. However, it narrowly missed crossing the ₹1,100 crore net mark in India on Wednesday (Day 28), according to Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar 2' earned only ₹4.05 crore on Wednesday
On its fourth Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned only ₹4.05 crore, a significant drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹7.05 crore. This brought the film's net collection in India to ₹1,099.72 crore on April 15. Despite this dip, it has become the first-ever movie to enter the ₹1000 crore club in a single language (Hindi).
International success
International collections continue to boost film's earnings
Amid the domestic dip, Dhurandhar 2 has continued to perform well (in comparison) in international markets. On Day 28, the film added ₹0.5 crore to its overseas collections, bringing the total to ₹416.75 crore. This, combined with India's gross total of ₹1,316.45 crore, has pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹1,733.2 crore.
Record-breaking performance
Film surpasses 'Jawan,' 'Chaava' in 4th-week collections
Currently, Dhurandhar 2 holds the third spot among the highest fourth-week earners. It has surpassed Jawan, Stree 2, and Chaava in this regard. The film was close to beating Pushpa 2 as well but a drop in Wednesday numbers changed the box office dynamics. As of now, Pushpa 2 occupies the second position while Dhurandhar (2025) is at the top.
Language-wise collection
Looking at 'Dhurandhar 2's performance across different languages
Dhurandhar 2, which was released in five languages, has also performed well across different markets. On Wednesday, the Hindi version of the film earned ₹3.9 crore from 9,810 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹0.03 crore from 60 shows while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned ₹0.05 crore and ₹0.07 crore respectively from 81 and 241 shows.