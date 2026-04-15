'Dhurandhar 2' continues to dominate, nears ₹1,100cr in India

Ranveer Singh 's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , is continuing its box office domination even on Day 27. Directed by Aditya Dhar , the film has already become the first Hindi movie to cross the ₹1,000cr India net collection milestone . Now it's inching closer to the ₹1,100cr mark in domestic net collections. On its fourth Tuesday (Day 27), it collected a net of ₹7.05cr across 10,143 shows nationwide!

Worldwide success 'Dhurandhar 2' is well past the ₹1,700cr mark globally Despite the ongoing IPL season, Dhurandhar 2's global earnings have skyrocketed to an impressive ₹1,727.93cr. The film has been a massive success in India and internationally, with its worldwide gross collection standing at a staggering ₹1,727.93cr across 4,35,070 shows! This is an unprecedented achievement for any Indian production and is especially remarkable considering the competition from IPL 2026's prime-time audiences.

Record-breaking performance Looking at the film's journey so far The film's box office journey began with a record-breaking Week 1, where it earned ₹674.17cr, instantly breaking previous industry records. In Week 2, it added ₹263.85cr to its total earnings, and in Week 3, it raked in another ₹110.6cr. The sustained momentum allowed the sequel to surpass the entire lifetime collection of the original 2025 Dhurandhar (₹840.2cr) in just 11 days!

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