Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,795cr globally on Day 54

On May 7, the film entered its eighth week (Day 50) at the box office . According to Sacnilk, it earned ₹0.35 crore across 726 shows on Day 54 (8th Monday), a staggering 68.2% drop from Sunday's net collection of ₹1.1 crore. This pushed its India net collection to ₹1,143.44 crore and the India gross collection to ₹1,368.52 crore.

Global performance

'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,795 crore mark globally

Despite the significant drop in numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has finally collected ₹1,795.1 crore worldwide. The overseas business added ₹0.03 crore to the total on Day 54, taking the gross collections to ₹426.58 crore. The film's earnings have seen a steady decline since its release on March 19, with the first week alone contributing a whopping ₹674.17 crore to its total collection.