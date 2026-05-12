Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,795cr globally on Day 54
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's superhit film Dhurandhar 2 is reportedly set to make its digital premiere on Thursday, May 14, amid a successful run at the box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy drama has reportedly crossed the ₹1,795 crore mark worldwide, a milestone it has been chasing for days. Despite a significant drop in numbers recently, the film continues to perform well globally.
Collection details
Looking at film's India box office collection
On May 7, the film entered its eighth week (Day 50) at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it earned ₹0.35 crore across 726 shows on Day 54 (8th Monday), a staggering 68.2% drop from Sunday's net collection of ₹1.1 crore. This pushed its India net collection to ₹1,143.44 crore and the India gross collection to ₹1,368.52 crore.
Global performance
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,795 crore mark globally
Despite the significant drop in numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has finally collected ₹1,795.1 crore worldwide. The overseas business added ₹0.03 crore to the total on Day 54, taking the gross collections to ₹426.58 crore. The film's earnings have seen a steady decline since its release on March 19, with the first week alone contributing a whopping ₹674.17 crore to its total collection.